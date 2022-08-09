NBA champ Robert Horry jokes about Clippers' title chances, makes LeBron James prediction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA champion Robert Horry attended Clayton Kershaw’s Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event in Los Angeles on Monday night and joked about the Clippers’ title hopes and the possibility of LeBron James leaving the Lakers after the upcoming season.

Horry, who spent seven seasons with the Lakers where he won three of his seven rings, laughed when asked by Fox News Digital who will win a championship first – the Lakers or the Clippers?

"The Clippers ain’t never gonna win a title, man. What’s wrong with you?" Horry said with a laugh. "I love Ty Lue. We played and won together but you know they’re just snake bitten. Until they put me in the front office or on the coaching staff, they’re gonna have no luck. I’m the best luck you can have. So, the Lakers before that because I’m a part of the Laker family."

James is under contract with the Lakers for one more season. He brought Los Angeles a championship during the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 season in the bubble. However, since then, the Lakers have not done much in terms of making an impact in the playoffs.

While James and the Lakers have reportedly discussed a contract extension, Horry believed "The King" is in LA to stay.

"LeBron ain’t going nowhere. He got the Hollywood in him now. He got the movies. He got so many contacts out here. He can’t do that if he goes to Cleveland or Miami or anywhere else," he said. "You gotta stay here. He’s a Laker for the rest of his … 13 more years he’s gonna play."

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season after going 33-49, but the team has shown just how dominate they could be with a healthy roster.