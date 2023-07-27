LeBron James breaks silence after son’s cardiac arrest: ‘We feel your love’

LeBron James thanked the "countless people" who offered his family love and prayers following the news that his son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center at USC on Monday.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers ," James posted to Twitter Thursday. "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

According to a statement by a James family spokesperson obtained by multiple outlets on Tuesday, James is out of the ICU and in stable condition.

LEBRON JAMES' SON, BRONNY, SUFFERS 'CARDIAC ARREST,' FAMILY SPOKESPERSON SAYS

Bronny James is preparing for his first season of college basketball after committing to USC in May.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for details.