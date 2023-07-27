Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LeBron James
Published

LeBron James breaks silence after son’s cardiac arrest: ‘We feel your love’

Bronny James is out of the ICU and in stable condition, according to a James family spokesman

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James thanked the "countless people" who offered his family love and prayers following the news that his son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center at USC on Monday. 

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," James posted to Twitter Thursday. "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!" 

Bronny James talks with his dad, LeBron James

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

According to a statement by a James family spokesperson obtained by multiple outlets on Tuesday, James is out of the ICU and in stable condition. 

LEBRON JAMES' SON, BRONNY, SUFFERS 'CARDIAC ARREST,' FAMILY SPOKESPERSON SAYS

Bronny James is preparing for his first season of college basketball after committing to USC in May. 

This is a breaking news update. Check back for details.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.