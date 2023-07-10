Larry Nassar abuse survivor speaks out after disgraced sports doctor stabbed in prison

Sarah Klein, an attorney, sexual abuse victims advocate and the first known survivor of former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse, spoke out Monday after he was stabbed in prison.

Nassar, who is serving decades in prison, was stabbed during an altercation with another inmate at a Florida federal prison, according to sources familiar with the matter. One person told the Associated Press that Nassar had been stabbed in the back and the chest.

Federal officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that a stabbing occurred at around 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday and that staff members initiated life-saving measures. An inmate was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Officials didn't identify the victim or the assailant.

Later, Klein released her statement.

"This assault on Nassar brings no peace to me personally or to the survivors I've spoken with today. The incident forces us to vividly relive our abuse and trauma at the hands of Nassar and the institutions, including law enforcement, that protected him and allowed him to prey on children," Klein wrote.

"I want him to face the severe prison sentence he received because of the voices of survivors. I absolutely do not support violence because it’s morally wrong and death would be an easy out for Nassar. I urge the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to see that Nassar is not allowed to escape his sentence and consequences of his horrible crimes."

Klein is a former competitor gymnast and was a child when Nassar began molesting her. She received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for having the courage to speak up about the abuses she faced.

She is now considered to be a mother figure for survivors of Nassar’s abuse and an advocate for others who face similar circumstances. Additionally, she is a civil and trial attorney at Manly, Stewart & Finaldi.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. He admitted to sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

During victim impact statements in 2019, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse, they had told coaches and trainers and other adults what was occurring, but it went unreported.

Nassar is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.