Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Lakers' LeBron James takes responsibility for recent struggles: 'I promise we'll be better!'

James is averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took full responsibility for the team’s recent struggles, including a 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James looks for a call against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James looks for a call against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

"#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!" James wrote on Twitter.

The Lakers’ performance against the Nuggets was so disappointing that former team president and franchise icon Magic Johnson tweeted out his thoughts about their recent play on the court.

MAGIC JOHNSON TO LAKERS OWNER JEANIE BUSS AFTER BLOWOUT LOSS: 'YOU DESERVE BETTER'

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

"We as (Lakers) fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency," Johnson wrote.

Entering Monday, the Lakers are barely over .500 (16-15) with James in the lineup. The Lakers have been outscored by 0.2 points per 100 possessions overall in 1,137 minutes with the 17-time All-Star on the floor.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James is averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova