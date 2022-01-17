Lakers' LeBron James takes responsibility for recent struggles: 'I promise we'll be better!'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took full responsibility for the team’s recent struggles, including a 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

"#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!" James wrote on Twitter.

The Lakers’ performance against the Nuggets was so disappointing that former team president and franchise icon Magic Johnson tweeted out his thoughts about their recent play on the court.

"We as (Lakers) fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency," Johnson wrote.

Entering Monday, the Lakers are barely over .500 (16-15) with James in the lineup. The Lakers have been outscored by 0.2 points per 100 possessions overall in 1,137 minutes with the 17-time All-Star on the floor.

James is averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game this season.