Los Angeles Lakers
Magic Johnson to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss after blowout loss: 'You deserve better'

The Lakers are back to under .500 after being blown out by Denver

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NBA legend Magic Johnson was fed up with how the Los Angeles Lakers have been playing and had a poignant message to co-owner Jeanie Buss following the team’s latest loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season finishing the 133-96 blowout with 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Jokic and the rest of Denver’s starting lineup were in double-figures.

Former NBA basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the premiere of the movie "The Legend of Tarzan" in Hollywood, California,, June 27, 2016.

Johnson abruptly resigned from the Lakers’ front office in 2019 after replacing Jim Buss as the president of basketball operations just two years prior.

Still following the team he won several titles for, Johnson was critical of the Lakers in a tweet Saturday night.

"After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better," he wrote.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic works the ball inside against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Denver.

The Lakers fell to 21-22 with their third straight loss. Los Angeles sits in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference despite the star power on the team.

Russell Westbrook, who had 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting after being ice cold in a few games, tried to sum up the team's issue.

"We’ve just got to make a decision we’re going to play hard," Westbrook said. "Sometimes, the schemes and how you play, it doesn’t really matter. You’ve just got to play hard sometimes. Teams are playing harder than us, so it’s as simple as that."

Nuggets forward Jeff Green looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Denver.

There’s still ample time for the Lakers to get hot and make a run for better playoff positioning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

