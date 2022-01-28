Lakers' Carmelo Anthony gets 76ers fans ejected after he says one called him 'boy'

Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony got into a tiff with Philadelphia 76ers fans on Thursday night, which led to their ejection from the Wells Fargo Center.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter while the Lakers were trailing 94-78. Anthony then confronted a pair of fans who were sitting behind the courtside seats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said one of the fans called him "boy" and he had security eject the man who was sitting in the direction where the veteran forward was pointing toward, according to ESPN.

"Some things were said. Unacceptable. I'm cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team, I'm all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, you just, that's what you're going to see. That's what you're going to get, as you saw there," he said after the game.

JOEL EMBIID SCORES 26 POINTS, LEADS 76ERS PAST LAKERS

Anthony said that while the fans were being thrown out another fan yelled something offensive at him.

A 76ers spokesman told ESPN one fan was ejected and the arena would be in charge of any potential discipline coming to the fan.

Anthony’s teammate Russell Westbrook had an incident at the Wells Fargo Center in the summer when a 76ers fan dumped popcorn on his head while he was a member of the Washington Wizards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans is the simplest way to put it," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after the game, via The Athletic. "There’s gotta be a higher standard and hopefully that’s handled the right way."