Kyrie Irving is most hated player in the NBA, new data shows

The Booklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving has not won over many people with his latest controversy.

In fact, data shows he's done the opposite.

According to betonline.ag, Irving is now the most hated player in the NBA..

The site tracked over 100,000 tweets with phrases that including "I hate Kyrie," "I hate LeBron [James]," and other similar tweets to see who fans hated the most.

Twenty-eight states hate Irving more than anyone else in the NBA, including New York, the state where he plays.

Irving is suspended after he tweeted a link to an antisemitic film and was unapologetic about it. The Brooklyn Nets deemed him "unfit to be associated" with the team.

Brooklyn has given the guard a six-part to-do list he must complete to return to the team, which includes donations and trainings. Irving also issued an apology for the tweet, satisfying one of the team's demands.

Irving also reportedly met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday in a "productive and understanding visit."

Irving has since been criticized by some big-time celebrities, including his former teammate James, as well as Shaquille O'Neal and Howard Stern. O'Neal called Irving an "idiot," while Stern called Irving a "f---ing moron."

James ranks second with 17 states disliking him the most. Ben Simmons is the most hated in three states: his former home of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Kevin Durant (Ohio) and Draymond Green (Arizona) each took home one state.