Kylie Kelce slams husband's 'kink it up' response to fan's question about dry spell

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, responded to the ex-NFL player’s advice to a fan’s question about ending a dry spell in the bedroom.

Jason and Travis Kelce welcomed fan remarks on the latest episode of "New Heights" on the "Heights Hotline."

"I’m in my mid-50s, going through a spell of the whole wife saying she’s not interested in sex whatsoever, and ‘it’s not me,’ blah blah blah," the man said. "And you know, we are social beings. How does a man handle that when your wife is the only woman you’re allowed to have sex with but doesn’t want to. And I’m not one to cheat. I never have been. Give me some advice, fellas."

Jason Kelce offered his thoughts.

"For me, I’ve learned that you try and set it up, let’s say you know you’re in the mood early. Start setting that thing up early. Because women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex. They don’t just always want that and I don’t know why. They don’t operate on the same wave length as us.

"But, if you, like little things like you’re walking by her in the morning just grab her on the a--. Grab her right on the a--. She’ll appreciate it… Just like men like to be sought after, women like to be sought after.

"If your woman thinks that you just want sex now and that’s all you want, sometimes it’s hard to get in the mood. But maybe, you’re just walking by, give her a nice firm grab on the a--. Do some chores. Do something for her, an act of service. Sometimes that works to get the arousal. Some women, if you wash the dishes, they’re just like all of a sudden are like ‘He loves me, he’s doing this for me.’

"Maybe wear some really skintight pants, show it off. Sometimes they just want to see the goods. And I don’t know what you’re working with. If you have a big rear end just put some tight pants on and start doing work… if you got a nice bulge maybe you’ve been blessed with that… Show off what she finds attractive in you… Maybe if you’re on the TV put something on that you know is gonna get her revved up and going… Kink it up. Find a way."

Kylie Kelce didn’t take too kindly to Jason’s remarks.

"If I had to guess based on my husband’s dumb-- response to this question," Kylie Kelce said in her own video, "I would say that he’s probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying that she’s not interested."

Jason and Kylie Kelce have been married since April 2018. They have three kids together.