Krueger expected to be named new Edmonton coach

The Edmonton Oilers have called a news conference for 11 a.m. (et) today, when it's expected they will name Ralph Krueger their new head coach.

The 52-year-old Krueger, who has been an associate coach for the Oilers the last two years, was the coach of Switzerland's men's ice hockey team, starting from the 1997-98 season through the conclusion of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Prior to being hired by the Oilers, he spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes as a scouting consultant.

The Oilers, who last season finished with a 32-40-10 record for 74 points -- second lowest in the NHL behind only Columbus, did not renew the contract of head coach Tom Renney.