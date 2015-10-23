Kobe sits out Lakers' preseason finale but expected to play in opener

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes had 23 as the Golden State Warriors routed the Los Angeles Lakers 136-97 on Thursday night in the last preseason game for both teams.

Warriors: Curry, last season's MVP, made 9 of 14 shots, was 4 for 8 from 3-point range and added 10 assists. ... The Warriors outscored the Lakers by 38 points while Barnes was on the floor. ... Curry, Thompson and Barnes all sat out the fourth quarter.

Lakers: Lou Williams scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half after missing two games because of a sore groin. ... Shooting guard Jordan Clarkson left the game with 5:25 left in the first because of a sprained right shoulder.

Kobe watch: Lakers coach Byron Scott is confident that Kobe Bryant will be ready for the season opener after missing his third straight because of a bruised left leg. ''There's no doubt in my mind,'' Scott said.

Up next: The Warriors begin defense of their NBA title on Tuesday night at the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers start the season Wednesday at Staples Center against Minnesota.