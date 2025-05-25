Expand / Collapse search
Knicks rally in second half to win Game 3, Eastern Conference Finals hopes remain alive

The Pacers also fells to 0-4 all-time on Indy 500 day

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The New York Knicks secured their first victory in an Eastern Conference Finals series in a quarter-century on Sunday night. 

Star guard Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, while center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to complete New York's second half comeback in Indianapolis. The Knicks trailed by 20 points at one point in the game, but rallied to a 106-100 Game 3 win over the Pacers.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Knicks cut the series deficit to 2-1 despite having Towns and Brunson in foul trouble most of the night.

TYRESE HALIBURTON IS ON AN AMAZING RUN. HIS FATHER SHOULD BE BACK TO WITNESS IN PERSON

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 20 points and six assists. Myles Turner added 19 points as Indiana dropped to 0-4 all-time playing on the same day the Indianapolis 500 was held.

Alex Palou, who took the ceremonial swig of milk in victory lane after winning the race earlier in the day, was on hand for Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He received a rousing standing ovation during the second quarter.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Pacers held a 68-52 lead early in the third quarter, but New York charged back. The Knicks cut the deficit to 80-70 as time expired in the third quarter.

Then behind the strength of Towns and the nimbleness of Brunson, New York finally retook an 89-88 lead on Brunson’s basket with 7:10 to play.

Jalen Brunson

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles downcourt past Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the third quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

The Knicks never led by more than four until the final free throws with 2.6 seconds left.

Both teams will have an off day tomorrow, before the series resumes on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.