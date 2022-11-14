Kevin Durant shocked at technical foul called on Celtics' Jayson Tatum: 'I'm actually laughing'

On his night off, Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was watching the Boston Celtics face the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he couldn’t the technical foul he saw called on Jayson Tatum.

It wasn’t that Tatum had a rough foul or screaming match with a player or referee that resulted in the free shots for the Thunder. Instead, Tatum performed an emphatic clap, to which one referee took exception.

Tatum was called for the tech after fouling Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski, and he was dumbfounded by the calls, as his Celtics teammates went to talk to the referee who made the call for an explanation.

Seeing the call, Durant felt compelled to share his thoughts on Twitter, which one may assume Tatum was thinking when it happened.

"Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while," Durant said. "I’m actually laughing."

Technical fouls have been called for a lot less egregious acts in recent years than most and they have baffled players and fans alike.

It didn’t hurt Tatum and the Celtics at the end of the night, as they defeated the Thunder, 126-122, where the Duke product was his team’s leader scorer.

Tatum went 9-for-23 from the field for 27 points with 10 rebounds, one assist, three steals and three blocks as well.

Tatum was helped by Jaylen Brown (26 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Marcus Smart (22 points, five rebounds, eight assists) on the way to the team’s 10th win of the season thus far.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was once again the team’s leading scorer with 37 points on the night, going 13-for-26 from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 at the free throw line.

Luguentz Dort also had 21 points for OKC, while Pokusevski had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.