Kevin Durant explains why he does not want to get married: 'Do I want to be with somebody every day?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant popped the question to a former WNBA player more than 10 years ago, but now, he does not see marriage in his future at all.

The NBA superstar, now on the Houston Rockets, was engaged to Monica Wright in 2013, but they called off the wedding shortly after.

In a recent appearance on Bobbi Althoff's "Not This Again" podcast, the 2013-14 NBA MVP said he does not want to get married.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When asked if he could be with one person for the rest of his life, he said, "I don't know."

"Who have you seen that's done that?" Durant asked. "I think divorce is more realistic. The divorce percentage is higher. The word marriage… like what the relationship is, like, do I want to be with somebody every day and hang with the same person every day, without the option to do my own thing?"

Durant also said he didn't want to plan for a "40-year stretch," and said he "never really dreamt of having a wedding day."

HORNETS STAR LAMELO BALL FINED $35,000 FOR FLIPPING OFF REFEREE AFTER FOUL CALL

"When I go to a wedding, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is cool, oh this is dope.' It’s not like it needs to happen in my mind. But it's still a cool event, don't get me wrong."

Durant didn't rule out marriage totally, but said "I'm not expecting it."

Durant said he does want to find someone he "can hang out with every day, somebody I can talk to that’s cool, you know the basics, somebody I can really be friends with." But he wants to avoid a label.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That expectation, that title, it’s that cloud that comes with that instead of us just being natural friends. No expectations is better for me because sometimes I might not want to talk to you or see you," he said.

Durant is in his 18th season, not including the 2019-20 season he missed due to a torn Achilles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.