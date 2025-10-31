Hornets star LaMelo Ball fined $35,000 for flipping off referee after foul call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was fined for making an "obscene gesture" earlier this week on the court.

In a game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Ball drove toward the basket for a floater, but he was called for a charge.

Ball then turned toward a ref and gave him the middle finger, costing him $35,000. The incident occurred with 4:02 left in the game, which Charlotte lost, 144-117.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last season, Ball was hit with a $100,000 fine for making "offensive and derogatory comments" in a postgame interview.

The Hornets upset the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-114, as Ball hit the game-winning free throws on Nov. 16. But when he discussed that last play of the game, where teammate Grant Williams defended Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last-ditch effort for the win, Ball dropped an anti-gay comment during his explanation.

"We loaded up," Ball said, adding the phrase "no homo" with a lowered voice into the microphone before continuing to talk.

HEAT CAPTAIN BAM ADEBAYO, COACH ERIK SPOELSTRA VOICE STRONG SUPPORT FOR TERRY ROZIER: 'THAT'S OUR BROTHER'

The other fines Ball has received stem from technical fouls — 18 in total — and one flop in a January 2024 game.

Ball has largely struggled to stay on the court, playing in just 110 games since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. However, when he has been on the floor, he has proven to be a major difference maker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ball leads the Hornets with 24.4 points, 10.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game in the young NBA season. Last year, he put up a career-best 25.2 points per contest, along with 7.4 assists and 4.9 boards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.