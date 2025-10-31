Expand / Collapse search
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets star LaMelo Ball fined $35,000 for flipping off referee after foul call

Ball made obscene gesture after being called for charge against Miami late in the game

Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 30

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was fined for making an "obscene gesture" earlier this week on the court.

In a game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Ball drove toward the basket for a floater, but he was called for a charge.

Ball then turned toward a ref and gave him the middle finger, costing him $35,000. The incident occurred with 4:02 left in the game, which Charlotte lost, 144-117.

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Oct. 28, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Last season, Ball was hit with a $100,000 fine for making "offensive and derogatory comments" in a postgame interview.

The Hornets upset the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-114, as Ball hit the game-winning free throws on Nov. 16. But when he discussed that last play of the game, where teammate Grant Williams defended Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last-ditch effort for the win, Ball dropped an anti-gay comment during his explanation.

"We loaded up," Ball said, adding the phrase "no homo" with a lowered voice into the microphone before continuing to talk.

LaMelo Ball dribbles

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

The other fines Ball has received stem from technical fouls — 18 in total — and one flop in a January 2024 game.

Ball has largely struggled to stay on the court, playing in just 110 games since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. However, when he has been on the floor, he has proven to be a major difference maker.

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center on Nov. 14, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ball leads the Hornets with 24.4 points, 10.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game in the young NBA season. Last year, he put up a career-best 25.2 points per contest, along with 7.4 assists and 4.9 boards.

