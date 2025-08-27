Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Keegan Bradley 'deeply honored' Trump wanted him to play in Ryder Cup; hits back at Rory McIlroy's comments

Bradley decided not to be a playing captain

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump voiced his support for Keegan Bradley to select himself as playing captain for Team USA at next month's Ryder Cup.

Trump did not get his wish, as Bradley, despite being ranked 11th among USA players, did not pick himself to be on the 12-man team.

Bradley selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns to represent the United States instead.

Keegan Bradley and Donald Trump

Keegan Bradley and President Donald Trump (IMAGN; AP Newsroom)

The reigning Travelers Championship winner said the "decision was made a while ago" that he would not play, and not even the president's support could convince him. However, it still meant a lot to  the 39-year-old.

"That was really surreal. I’ve been really blown away with the support. Any time you get the support of the President of the United States, it’s surreal and stunning. I really appreciate it, Mr. President. I hope you’re not disappointed," Bradley said, adding that he is "look[ing] forward to seeing [him] at the Ryder Cup."

Trump announced he would attend the first day of the tournament. He also visited the 2017 Presidents Cup in Jersey City.

"When you see stuff like that, you start to wonder how we got to this point in my life," Bradley cracked. "But I was deeply honored to have him say that."

Rory McIlroy recently said he didn't think it was possible to be a playing captain – no one has done it since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Keegan Bradley at Bethpage

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley at the Bethpage Black course on Aug. 18, 2025, in Bethpage, New York.   (Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

TOMMY FLEETWOOD WINS TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FOR 1ST PGA VICTORY AND $10M PRIZE AT EAST LAKE

Fox News Digital asked Bradley about McIlroy's comments and whether he felt he wanted to prove McIlroy wrong, but he seemed to all but agree with McIlroy, while also taking a parting shot.

"I am not worried at all about what they do or say. I care about our team. Not quite sure how he would know if it's not possible. No one's ever done it, really," Bradley said.

"I said through this process I wish I could call Arnold Palmer and get his advice. The simple fact is the Ryder Cup is a completely different animal than it was in the 60s. Even that would be difficult. They can make comments on what I can and cannot do, no one would have known. I was confident that if I did need to play, I had incredible vice captains I can lean on, I had incredible teammates I can lean on. But I said through this process I was going to do what was best for the team, and this was the decision I thought was best."

Ryder Cup trophy in front of bethpage

The Ryder Cup trophy Bethpage State Park Black Course on June 6, 2016, in Farmingdale, New York. (Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

The Ryder Cup begins on Sept. 26. Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English all automatically qualified.

