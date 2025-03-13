Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins breaks down in tears discussing NIL backlash: 'I let a lot of people down'

The name, image, and likeness (NIL) system in college athletics has been welcomed by student-athletes who have been able to cash in on brand partnerships, some of whom are making millions fresh out of high school.

Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins, though, is showing a different side of that system when athletes don't meet expectations despite those millions.

The Wildcats fell to the Baylor Bears, 70-56, in the Big 12 tournament, and the loss ended the team's 2024-25 campaign.

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang said in his postgame comments that the team was unlikely to accept a bid to a consolation tournament — the NIT or the new College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas.

Hawkins, a transfer from the Illinois Fighting Illini, was supposed to lead the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament, something he handled well last season with an Elite Eight appearance. He also declared for the NBA Draft but returned to college and reportedly got paid $2 million to transfer to Kansas State.

But the 23-year-old Hawkins didn't have the same season he had with Illinois last year, averaging 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 40.1% from the field and 30.3% from three-point territory. Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while shooting 45.1% from the field last season.

With Kansas State not meeting expectations this season, Hawkins showed a brutal side of being a top-paid player.

"These guys haven't experienced some of the things I've experienced," Hawkins said through tears, referencing the backlash he's gotten from fans this season. "I really wanted to come in and impact the program. I'm sorry for crying, but, s---, this s--- hurts.

"I feel like I let a lot of people down. I feel like I did a poor job of letting people talk about me. It affected my play. It was happening all year. I wish I could just go back and block out everything, not for myself, but for the team, so we could have a more successful year. This is a learned lesson for me, and I wish the best for the future of this program."

Hawkins finished his fifth year of college, meaning his playing days at this level are done. He will now look ahead to potential professional opportunities, which could be declaring for the NBA Draft yet again.

But Hawkins' emotions and, more importantly, the vitriol and backlash he received, is the reality of this pay-to-play system that the NCAA and every college sport are still trying to navigate.

Much like professionals who sign big-money contracts, expectations go through the roof when the dollar amount is made public. Fans expect the players to play up to their contract, and when that doesn't happen, the backlash can be brutal.

Hawkins noted that going through that since the beginning of the season and blocking it out wasn't easy.

