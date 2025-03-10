9 must-have March Madness party supplies

March Madness brings together sports enthusiasts and casual fans alike for weeks of thrilling college basketball games. Whether you’re hosting a party for die-hard fans or simply looking to enjoy the excitement with your friends, getting the right party essentials can make the day even more fun-filled.

There’s a long list of party decor that’ll make your March Madness party a slam dunk, from themed decorations like basketball plates and napkins to cozy basketball pillows and spirited March Madness t-shirts. This year, transform your space into the ultimate fan zone and make this year's tournament one to remember.

You can make sure you don’t miss a single second of March Madness, with unlimited access through Hulu or Paramount+ subscription. Max is also streaming all the March Madness games.

This glittery "Let the Madness Begin" banner is a simple, but effective way to decorate for your March Madness party. It’s easy to hang and durable enough to save for next year’s March Madness celebration.

To add even more decorations around your house, this basketball and basketball hoop garland adds some more festiveness. You get a 12-foot set of garland, so it’s plenty long for most doorways or walls.

Basketball paper lanterns can light up a room while also adding some whimsy to your space. Just pop them open and hang them from the ceiling or along your door frames. One pack contains 12 lanterns, the metal frames you need to pop them up and fasteners.

Give your guests comfortable pillows to relax on that also double as decor for your party. Fluffy basketball pillows are great for March Madness and basketball season as a whole. You can clean them with water, so if beer or snacks spill, there's no cause for concern.

A round basketball tablecloth protects your table and creates a pumped-up atmosphere for all your guests. You can also get a fitted basketball tablecloth if you prefer that fit. For something more unique, you can get a rectangular Wilson table cover that features a basketball court and the signature NBA logo throughout.

A great reusable decoration is a set of basketball string lights. They’re ideal for lighting up your snack table or a doorway. You can choose from a large set of lights or a medium set of lights that you can easily transfer to a game room or hang-out space once the party is over.

Serve all your party foods on basketball-themed plates with similarly festive napkins and silverware. This 96-piece set from Amazon includes basketball-printed plates, napkins and dessert plates. Plus, you get orange forks as well.

Balloons are a quick and easy way to add some decorations to your party. Grab a 10-pack of basketball balloons and throw them around the house for some added fun. You can add helium if you want them to float, or just blow them up yourself if you want them along the floor.

Show everyone where the party is with an "It’s Game Day" sign. The yard sign stakes into the ground and is ideal for any game-day parties, not just March Madness. The bold white letters on the black design make this sign stand out.

Outfit yourself in a March Madness t-shirt to celebrate your favorite teams. The simple design appeals to everyone, no matter what team they’re supporting. You can choose from 18 different colors, so everyone at the party can customize their shirts to their team colors.