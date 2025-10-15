Kansas fined $25,000 for coach's 'inaccurate statement' about pocket knife hitting staffer in Texas Tech game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Kansas was fined $25,000 by the Big 12 after it found head football coach Lance Leipold made "an inaccurate statement" about a pocket knife that was found on its sideline during a recent game.

Leipold said a pocket knife "was thrown and hit one of our staff members" during the Jayhawks’ 42-17 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Texas Tech officials confirmed a pocket knife was found on the Jayhawks' sideline and were investigating game-day video. The Big 12 did not clarify which part of Leipold's statement was inaccurate.

However, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that Texas Tech's review, which was sent to the Big 12, said the "best possible video available to us" showed a Kansas "student athlete" pick up the knife and immediately hand it to a Kansas staff member.

"We believe this video makes it clear where the pocket knife originated, which will disprove all claims that it may have been thrown from the stands, and certainly makes it clear that it did not hit any member of KU’s staff on the sideline. There also did not appear to be any reaction by anyone on KU’s sideline of it being thrown on to the field prior to it being picked up," the review reportedly said.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said Leipold's comments "questioned the integrity and professionalism of both the Conference and a member institution."

"I appreciate the Big 12 Conference's thorough review of events that took place during our game last Saturday at Texas Tech. I accept their findings and ultimate ruling," Leipold said in a statement. "I had an emotional reaction in the aftermath of the game and acknowledge that I need to be better. We are excited to move forward and finish our season strong."

Texas Tech was also fined $25,000 for fans throwing items on the field, for which the team was penalized twice. The school had a longstanding tradition of throwing tortillas on the field, but officials voted 15-1 to ban the act before the season.

"After a formal review, Texas Tech did not take sufficient steps to prevent and deter the repeated throwing of objects onto the field and team bench areas," Yormark said in his statement.

"I mean, it’s supposed to be for safety and things like that, and it’s a culture that’s been accepted to a point, and it hasn’t changed. And eventually, somebody’s going to be seriously hurt, unfortunately," Leipold said after the game.

Leipold was animated in his postgame handshake with Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire, calling the actions "bulls---."

"Coach, I can't do anything about that. You want me to do something f---ing about it?" McGuire asked.

The Red Raiders are ranked seventh in the AP poll and have a date at Arizona State this weekend to improve to 7-0.

