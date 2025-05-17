Expand / Collapse search
Horse Racing

Journalism wins 150th Preakness Stakes after miraculous recovery in thrilling race

Journalism came in second at the Kentucky Derby, but would not finish runner-up in Baltimore

Scott Thompson
Published
Journalism has won the 150th Preakness Stakes in an absolutely thrilling race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. 

Journalism, who went off at even odds in this race, edged out Gosger, a longshot at 15-1, by a nose in the two-horse finish.

Coming in third was Sandman (6-1 odds), who was followed by Goal Oriented (8-1).

Journalism beats Gosger to win Preakness Stakes

Journalism (2) with jockey Umberto Rispoli defeats Gosger (9) with Irad Ortiz Jr. to win the 150th Preakness stakes. (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

Journalism finished second at the Kentucky Derby to Sovereignty, who wasn't a part of the nine-horse field at the Preakness. 

But jockey Umberto Rispoli and his trusty steed would not be denied the crown this time, though it looked bleak heading into the final stretch. 

At the start of the race, it was Clever Again, who came into the race with 9/2 odds to win, leading most of the way. But Clever Again would finish dead last in the end. 

Gosger started pulling away from the competition as the horses made the final turn into the last half-mile, and that's where the thrills began in this race. 

Journalism wins 150th Preakness Stakes

Journalism (2) with jockey Umberto Rispoli reacts after winning the 150th Preakness stakes. (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

Rispoli was trying to get Journalism to make a push toward the front of the pack, but there was nowhere to go. Then, Journalism and Goal Oriented bumped hard, and that could've had serious consequences, but both horses stayed upright. 

In fact, it appeared the bump led to separation that Journalism needed, and the chase for Gosger was on as the finish line got closer. 

Journalism hit an extra gear and was just able to get the nose past Gosger for an official time of 1:55.47. 

Journalism at Preakness

Journalism (2) defeats Gosger (9) to win the 150th Preakness Stakes. (Tommy GilliganImagn Images)

This edition of the "Middle Jewel" was a thriller until the end, and the pre-race favorite looking for redemption from the Kentucky Derby got exactly that in the end. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.