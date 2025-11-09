Jordon Hudson takes swipe at critics with message on necklace as she watches UNC win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson was spotted on the sideline of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ 20-15 win over the Stanford Cardinal with a message around her neck.

Hudson’s glistening necklace read, "Banned."

Controversy swirled around Hudson and head coach Bill Belichick since the two arrived at the program. The spotlight increased after a disastrous interview with CBS to promote the legendary coach’s book. A report surfaced in May about Hudson allegedly being barred from the program.

However, North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham denied that Hudson was prohibited from the stadium and the facility. It became more evident when Hudson greeted her boyfriend during the Tar Heels’ first game of the season in Chapel Hill.

Hudson appears to have the upper hand now against the detractors as North Carolina’s season has not spiraled out of control. Instead, North Carolina moved to 4-5 on the season following the win over Stanford.

The Tar Heels also had a big win against the Syracuse Orange and were nearly victories against the California Golden Bears and Virginia Cavaliers.

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez was 18-of-25 with 203 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He had a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Shipp, who led the Tar Heels with five catches for 83 yards.

"Good win," Belichick said. "Good to win at home. Always good to win at home. Proud of our team."

North Carolina has three games left on its schedule with Wake Forest, Duke and North Carolina State left to play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.