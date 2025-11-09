Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jordon Hudson takes swipe at critics with message on necklace as she watches UNC win

North Carolina took care of Stanford on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance Video

Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance

Jackie Dorman, founder of the "Last Year Single" program, talks to Fox News Digital about the whirlwind romance between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson was spotted on the sideline of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ 20-15 win over the Stanford Cardinal with a message around her neck.

Hudson’s glistening necklace read, "Banned."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordon Hudson talks on the sideline

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the sidelines before an NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Controversy swirled around Hudson and head coach Bill Belichick since the two arrived at the program. The spotlight increased after a disastrous interview with CBS to promote the legendary coach’s book. A report surfaced in May about Hudson allegedly being barred from the program.

However, North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham denied that Hudson was prohibited from the stadium and the facility. It became more evident when Hudson greeted her boyfriend during the Tar Heels’ first game of the season in Chapel Hill.

INDIANA'S OMAR COOPER JR SENDS COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS INTO FRENZY WITH INCREDIBLE TD CATCH VS PENN STATE

Jordon Hudson reads a sheet of paper

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson, center, with white boots, stands on the sidelines before an NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Hudson appears to have the upper hand now against the detractors as North Carolina’s season has not spiraled out of control. Instead, North Carolina moved to 4-5 on the season following the win over Stanford.

The Tar Heels also had a big win against the Syracuse Orange and were nearly victories against the California Golden Bears and Virginia Cavaliers.

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez was 18-of-25 with 203 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He had a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Shipp, who led the Tar Heels with five catches for 83 yards.

"Good win," Belichick said. "Good to win at home. Always good to win at home. Proud of our team."

Jordon Hudson fixes her hair

Jordon Hudson attends the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

North Carolina has three games left on its schedule with Wake Forest, Duke and North Carolina State left to play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue