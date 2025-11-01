Bill Belichick notches first Power Four win of college career in win over Syracuse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick has finally won a game against a Power Four school.

North Carolina beat Syracuse 27-10 on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was also Belichick’s first career win against an ACC opponent.

UNC was fortunate, as Syracuse started walk-on Joe Filardi, a true freshman, at quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Orange have battled quarterback injuries this season. Steve Angeli, the team’s initial starting quarterback, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Clemson after leading them to a 3-1 start. The team then turned to LSU transfer Rickie Collins, with whom the team went 0-4, prompting Orange head coach Fran Brown Jr. to start Filardi.

The North Carolina defense held Filardi in check. The true freshman struggled, finishing the game completing just 4 of 18 passes for 39 yards.

The Tar Heels had not scored more than 20 points against an FBS team this season until Friday. Quarterback Gio Lopez completed 15 of 19 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

BRIAN KELLY FACES HARSH CRITICISM FROM LSU FOOTBALL STAFFERS AFTER DISMISSAL

Running back Demon June had 101 yards on the ground and 81 yards on two receptions, with both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

North Carolina’s prior two wins were against 1-7 Charlotte and Richmond, which plays in the Patriot League.

"Feels good. Feels great," Belichick said after the game. "We had a couple of opportunities the last couple of weeks that we couldn't capitalize on. It was good to get this one. So we look forward to all the rest of the games in the ACC."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We all know in football it's not who you play, it's when you play them. We were probably fortunate to get them (now) as opposed to the week they played Clemson."

North Carolina will look to capitalize on the win when they take on Stanford (3-5) next Saturday.

Syracuse, losers of five in a row, will look to turn things around when they take on Miami on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.