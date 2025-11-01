Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick notches first Power Four win of college career in win over Syracuse

The win also Belichick's first vs an ACC opponent

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Damien Harris, former Bill Belichick pupil with Patriots, explains why he's not surprised by UNC struggles Video

Damien Harris, former Bill Belichick pupil with Patriots, explains why he's not surprised by UNC struggles

Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, who now serves as a college football analyst, told Fox News Digital that Bill Belichick's struggles in his UNC debut doesn't surprise him for multiple reasons.

Bill Belichick has finally won a game against a Power Four school. 

North Carolina beat Syracuse 27-10 on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was also Belichick’s first career win against an ACC opponent.

UNC was fortunate, as Syracuse started walk-on Joe Filardi, a true freshman, at quarterback. 

Bill Belichick looks on

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick speaks to his players during the first half of a college football game against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game took place in Syracuse, New York, on Oct. 31, 2025. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Orange have battled quarterback injuries this season. Steve Angeli, the team’s initial starting quarterback, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Clemson after leading them to a 3-1 start. The team then turned to LSU transfer Rickie Collins, with whom the team went 0-4, prompting Orange head coach Fran Brown Jr. to start Filardi.

The North Carolina defense held Filardi in check. The true freshman struggled, finishing the game completing just 4 of 18 passes for 39 yards. 

The Tar Heels had not scored more than 20 points against an FBS team this season until Friday. Quarterback Gio Lopez completed 15 of 19 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns. 

Gio Lopez in action

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse. The game took place in Syracuse, New York, on Oct. 31, 2025. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

Running back Demon June had 101 yards on the ground and 81 yards on two receptions, with both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

North Carolina’s prior two wins were against 1-7 Charlotte and Richmond, which plays in the Patriot League. 

"Feels good. Feels great," Belichick said after the game. "We had a couple of opportunities the last couple of weeks that we couldn't capitalize on. It was good to get this one. So we look forward to all the rest of the games in the ACC."

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson walk

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse. The game took place in Syracuse, New York, on Oct. 31, 2025. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

"We all know in football it's not who you play, it's when you play them. We were probably fortunate to get them (now) as opposed to the week they played Clemson."

North Carolina will look to capitalize on the win when they take on Stanford (3-5) next Saturday.

Syracuse, losers of five in a row, will look to turn things around when they take on Miami on Saturday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

