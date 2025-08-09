Sports podcasters recall exchange with Jordon Hudson: 'We talked to her for five hours'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson, whose romance with former NFL coach Bill Belichick has been closely followed, continues to make headlines.

The 24-year-old recently called "The Sports Gossip Show," co-hosts Charlotte Wilder and Madison Hill said.

Hudson's relationship with Belichick had been a topic of conversation on the podcast in the past. Wilder recalled the encounter with Hudson during a recent episode, saying the former cheerleader introduced herself as "the president of your universe."

The video description for the episode, titled "Jordon Hudson called us and it didn’t end well," said Hudson called Wilder roughly two weeks prior to the latest show's publication date.

The description also noted that show has "covered" Hudson's personal and professional life "extensively." At one point during the conversation, the podcasters joked Hudson has been their "white whale," shortly before recalling attending the Miss Maine pageant. Hudson competed in the pageant.

The hosts said Hudson began following them on social media after they posted about and covered the pageant. After realizing Hudson was a social media follower, the podcasters said they reached out to request Hudson be a guest of the show.

She later unfollowed the account, the hosts said.

After making initial contact, "Madeline and Charlotte then spent five hours over the course of the week talking to her, and thought there was a good chance she would come on the show," per the description.

When she called, Wilder said Hudson introduced herself as "the president of your universe." Wilder said the intent behind Hudson's call was not immediately clear. Wilder eventually determined Hudson primarily wanted to discuss their coverage of the Miss Maine pageant.

Hill was later brought into the discussion. The three then engaged in group FaceTime calls.

At one point, the podcasters said Hudson suggested she would be open to coming on the podcast for an interview.

Wilder also alluded to some miscommunication surrounding the Miss Maine edition of the show that was initially believed to be Hudson's primary concern.

"She’s yelling at me. She’s crying. She said that she finished the rest of the Miss Maine episode and she didn’t like what we said," Wilder said. "And I was like, ‘Wait what?’ I was like, ‘I thought we’ve been talking about the Miss Maine episode that we did that you watched the whole time?'"

Wilder admitted "there was this tension in the calls" and it "felt like we were always waiting for the other shoe to drop." The host said they gave Hudson a heads-up that they would discuss the exchange they had with her on the podcast regardless if she ended up being a guest.

Belichick is scheduled to make his North Carolina football head coaching debut on Sept. 1. Tar Heels football players have insisted the coach's personal life hasn't disrupted the team in any way.

"Social media can promote some narrative, but that was not a distraction to us at all," wide receiver Jordan Shipp said. "There was never a problem, like people saying she was running practice. We'd never really see her in the building. That was never a problem."

Belichick described the increased attention focused on his personal life as "just noise."

"Sometimes it's noisy, and sometimes it isn't," the coach told ESPN. "Sometimes with the Patriots it was noisy, too."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hudson for comment.

