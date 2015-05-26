Jordan Spieth wins opening match; Jason Day, Justin Rose now need some help

next Image 1 of 2

Masters champion Jordan Spieth had to play good golf to have an easy time Wednesday in the Match Play Championship.

Spieth made six birdies and closed out Mikko Ilonen of Finland on the 16th hole at TPC Harding Park. All that means is that he is off to a good start in a tournament that really won't have any clarity until players start going home.

Even with a new, round-robin format that replaced single elimination, one aspect of this event hasn't changed. No one wanted to lose, and there was some deep agitation for those who did.

Defending champion Jason Day fell to Charley Hoffman. Justin Rose lost to Marc Leishman. Henrik Stenson and Jimmy Walker lost in extra holes. They now need help to advance from their group.