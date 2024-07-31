Jordan Chiles shows Simone Biles is 'blocked' by former teammate MyKayla Skinner

It's been a drama in more ways than one for the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing what appeared to be Simone Biles' phone, as they were both seen in the reflection of the screen.

On Biles' apparent phone, it showed the profile of former teammate MyKayla Skinner, but access to see the account was blocked off.

Chiles wrote a caption that read "When she blocks Simone," over the image. Biles and Skinner are not following each other on X or on Instagram.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biles sent a post on X that read "oop I’ve been blocked," after potentially referencing comments made by Skinner about the team prior to the Olympics.

After leading the U.S. women's gymnastics team to a gold medal and becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history on Tuesday, Biles potentially referenced the comment from Skinner with a caption that read, "Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," on an Instagram post featuring a collage of photos from Tuesday's historic competition.

The comment it was potentially referencing came prior to the start of the Paris Olympics. Skinner said, "Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice, like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic," in a since-deleted YouTube video, according to the New York Post .

Skinner later posted a video defending her comments on Instagram Stories, saying that she had been "misinterpreted or misunderstood," but then posted an apology note on her Instagram page to Biles and the team . "It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work."

Skinner was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and won a silver medal on vault. Skinner replaced Biles, who had to withdraw from the competition due to a case of the twisties.

Chiles was teammates with both Biles and Skinner that year and helped lead the U.S. to the silver team medal. Suni Lee was also teammates with both Biles and Skinner that year and was the only U.S. gymnast to win a gold medal in women's all-around.

Skinner retired from gymnastics after that year's competition.

