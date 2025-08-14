Johnny Manziel says Travis Kelce 'special person' for having Taylor Swift on podcast: 'Guy is true one of one'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M and former NFL quarterback, knows all about how much the sports media space has evolved given his work in college football and with his "Glory Daze" podcast.

It's why he commends Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for his work on the "New Heights" podcast with his older brother, ex-Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, especially after having his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, come on as a special guest.

The latest episode of "New Heights" exploded with Swift making her first-ever appearance on a podcast, where she not only got into her Chiefs fandom, but also unveiled her newest album.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There are some detractors, though, who chide the Chiefs tight end for his activity off the field. The word "distraction" has come up since his relationship with Swift went public.

However, Manziel views the situation much differently, because he doesn't feel Kelce's ventures off the field impact him when it comes to his regular day job.

"Yeah, listen, the guy is a true one of one," Manziel told Fox News Digital while discussing his partnership with Sling TV ahead of football season. "I think nobody would deny how much he loves the game and puts his heart on the line every single week, week in and week out like he’s been doing for years. He’s a special person, so nothing that he does, whether he flies to New York for dinner with his girl during the season or whatever it is. Listen, there’s certain people who move a little bit differently. He is one of them.

TRAVIS KELCE TAKES CREDIT FOR TURNING TAYLOR SWIFT INTO AN 'ENGULFED' FOOTBALL FAN

"But I know for certain, and everybody that’s a Chiefs fan knows, when Sunday, Thursday or Monday rolls around, there is for sure one or two people on that team who will be ready, juiced and amped to win a football game [and he's one of them]. Everything else is just, ‘Hey, we gotta make a living. We gotta make a bag. We gotta create something for whenever we’re done playing.’ I think he’s done an excellent job of it."

Now, Kelce isn't the only current player who has their own podcast. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has his own each week during the season, and much like the Kelce brothers, he gives candid assessments of his own team and the rest of the league.

Whether it's current or former players, Manziel explained how much he enjoys listening to those who are really going through the game of football instead of those on the outside looking in.

"I think what the media world is turning into now where guys are getting off the field and turning it into what we’ve seen with ‘New Heights,’ or ‘4th & 1 [With Cam Newton],' or the list can kinda go on with guys doing great things in the media," he said. "I think it gives a great, ‘For the boys,’ atmosphere and environment for those who have spent a lot of time in the game, who know the game.

"There’s a lot of people out there in the world who think they really, really know football and the NFL and how it is – this player is good and that. You know who really knows? Guys who have been in the league for 13, 14 years. Guys who have really done it week in and week out who know everything. I enjoy listening to people who are really the experts."

While the game is discussed, Manziel makes a good point about the "for the boys" atmosphere, where things can be funny, personal and so much more than just the game.

That's exactly what happened with "New Heights" and Swift – the world got a peak behind the curtain of one of the most popular couples in the world.

However, come gameday, Manziel knows Kelce will always be locked in, no matter the noise and hype off the gridiron.

A DIFFERENT WAY TO WATCH FOOTBALL

Manziel partnered with Sling TV, a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation, to promote a different way of watching football this season – one that truly takes the consumer into consideration.

Sling TV is offering three new streaming subscription packages: Day Pass for instant 24-hour access, Weekend Pass, which grants Friday to Sunday access, and Week Pass for a full seven-days worth of access.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When it comes to football, especially at the college level, not all fans want to pay a premium for games they won’t watch. Manziel loves that he can pick and choose the right streaming subscription with Sling TV to satisfy his watching needs.

"I get these notifications on my phone that say, ‘You get charged X amount for this or that.’ I’m like, ‘Man, I’m just trying to watch ball.’ To have something start at $4.99, and you pick which one you want – you want a day, a week, a weekend. Being an SEC guy through and through, I think for me it makes easy for me to watch whatever I want whenever I want, and it’s really easy. You don’t have to sit there with overhead or anything else going on. For me, I don’t think it can be any better."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.