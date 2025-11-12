Joe Theismann urges Jayden Daniels to play smart, 'protect yourself' after latest injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders fans saw their franchise quarterback go down with an agonizing injury yet again earlier this week, as Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow in gruesome fashion.

Unfortunately, that has not been an uncommon sight for Commanders fans, as they've seen similar injuries to Joe Theismann, Robert Griffin III, and Alex Smith.

This will be the third separate time this season in which Daniels has missed time, with the two other stints coming from hamstring injuries. With Daniels’ injuries, the Commanders’ season has derailed after an NFC Championship Game appearance in Daniels’ rookie season, though.

Despite the season being all but over, Theismann said the Commanders should let Daniels back on the field only if he is "medically cleared 100%, that he would not risk further injury to any of the injuries that he's had."

"I think being able to go back and play at some point would be beneficial to him to continue to grow. You have to remember he's only in his second year and hasn't played a lot in his second year. And the only real way you learn how to play this game is being out on the field, because you have to manage situations, you have to anticipate coverages, you have to protect yourself," Theismann said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

The "protect yourself" part may actually be the most important aspect, especially for a running quarterback like Daniels.

"This is the one thing I tell all young quarterbacks when I get a chance to be around them: Don't count on the rules to protect you. Protect yourself, run out of bounds, slide, throw the ball away. Always think of the next opportunity, the next play, because it doesn't do you any good to try and take a shot or try and get special stuff when you’re hurt. You can’t learn when you’re hurt," Theismann said.

"Same thing with Jaxson Dart — part of his game is running. OK, fine. Anthony Richardson, his game was running. You're not gonna run over these guys, and here's the thing — this is what I see. What people don't understand is that as a wide receiver, you get to protect yourself a little more. As a running quarterback, when you get hit, you're not used to getting pounded. You're not used to going to the ground. It's not an everyday occurrence for you as a quarterback. You're in a pack of people when you drop back, but when you get out into open space, you get tackled. The thing that happens is your head hits the ground — that's where the concussions occur. You watch quarterbacks in the pocket, their bottom hits the ground, then all of a sudden, bang — that's where you get all the concussions. And when you’re in the open field, you’re easy meat. Hopefully he’ll be smarter after this. You don’t have to show you can run. There are times and ways to run, and times and ways not to run. Protect yourself."

The Commanders did not put Daniels on injured reserve, a sign that he could come back to the field sooner rather than later.

