Joe Burrow 'is the best quarterback in the league,' ex-NFL star Carson Palmer says

The debate over whether Patrick Mahomes is better than Joe Burrow could be ended by looking at the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s mantle and seeing two Super Bowl titles, two Super Bowl MVPs and two regular-season MVPs.

Carson Palmer disregarded the trophies and accolades in a recent episode of "The QB Room" podcast with his brother, Jordan.

"I think Joe is the best quarterback in the league," Carson Palmer said, via Cincy Jungle. "I know Patrick [Mahomes] is phenomenal, but I just think Joe’s more consistent. He’s more consistent. He’s more accountable to run the system and the play that’s called and not feel like, ‘Well, he didn’t win last time and get open for me, so I’m gonna do it with my feet,’ and then before you know it, you’re sacked for a four-yard loss because you tried to make two or three guys miss.

"Joe is just – talk about not having a weakness. Mentally strong, physically tough, accurate, can throw it far enough, fast enough, gets the ball out quick, and then he can actually do a lot with his legs."

Mahomes did lose his top receiver Tyreek Hill at the beginning of last season due to a trade with the Miami Dolphins and the quarterback managed to use all the bulletin board material about potential regressions and turn it into another Super Bowl title.

Remember, the Mahomes family keeps the receipts.

Burrow made it to the Super Bowl even as he was the most sacked quarterback in the league in 2021. He had 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes that season. In 2022, he had 4,475 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes. Cincinnati lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.