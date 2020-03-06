Expand / Collapse search
Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested at New York-area airport for gun possession

By Larry Celona, Vincent Barone | New York Post
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night for allegedly possessing a gun at LaGuardia Airport, according to Port Authority officials.

Williams, 22, was about to catch a plane out of town when he was arrested at 9:15 p.m. for criminal possession of a weapon, an Authority spokesperson said.

Williams, who was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019, had a permit for the weapon, but it was licensed in Alabama, the spokesperson said. Under New York law, it is generally only legal to carry a concealed weapon in the state if it has a New York license.

It is unclear if Williams is being accused of trying to take the gun on the plane.

In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Neither the Jets nor Williams’ agent, Nicole Lynn, immediately responded to requests for comment.

Lynn, an agent for Young Money APAA Sports, tweeted earlier Thursday that more than half of the players represented by the agency were heading to Mexico for an event together. It was not immediately clear if Williams was en route to the event.

