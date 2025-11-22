Jets quarterback Justin Fields offers blunt reaction to benching

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields had a blunt reaction after he was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fields, 26, didn’t have much to say as he was going to get a massage, adding that he didn’t have time to talk, the New York Post's Brian Costello reported.

"There’s no reaction. That’s life. S--- happens," Fields remarked.

Jets running back Breece Hall took issue with how Costello approached Fields at his locker and called him out over social media.

"Pathetic move by you (to be honest). Wish some of yall would grow up and stop acting like little kids nagging somebody till they get mad lol," Hall posted to X.

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract, with $30 million guaranteed, to become the starter after releasing Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback has shown flashes this season but has largely struggled.

JETS PLAYER WOUNDED IN NEW YORK CITY SHOOTING BREATHING ON HIS OWN, SOCIAL MEDIA POST SAYS

In Fields’ nine starts this season, the Jets have gone 2-7. Fields completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.

The passing offense with Fields has been anemic, as the quarterback is 29th in the NFL in passing yards. Fields has been outstanding as a rusher, running the ball 71 times for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

While Fields is a prolific runner, it hasn’t been enough to offset the team's passing struggles with him under center.

Taylor, 36, has appeared in three games and started one this season, when Fields was hurt. The 15-year veteran has completed 62.3% of his passes for 379 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in limited action this season.

Head coach Aaron Glenn hopes the switch pays off when the Jets (2-8) play the Ravens (5-5) – one of Taylor’s former teams – on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

