Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett stripped of play calling duties as shake-up continues

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has been stripped of play calling duties, days after owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday that passing game coordinator Todd Downing, in his second season with the team, will take over play calling duties while Hackett will remain the offensive coordinator.

"After a lot of time to think about it, and I did not make this decision easily by any means, I’m going to make Todd Downing the play caller for the New York Jets going forward," he told reporters during a press conference.

"This is more of a byproduct of a different take on things – I’m not saying it's a better or worse take on things, by any means. But just a different take on things, a fresh approach."

During his introductory press conference, Ulbrich had said that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be involved in decisions regarding the offense. When asked Thursday about Rodgers' response to Hackett’s demolition, Ulbrich said he was "supportive."

"It was obviously – not necessarily a shock, but we all are familiar with the relationship he has with Nathaniel, and they’re very, very good friends. They go back a long way. He understood the decision, and he was supportive of the decision, and I’m fortunate for that."

Hackett was brought in during the Jets’ pursuit of Rodgers, but the coupling of the two hasn’t panned out as hoped. The Jets' offense has struggled to find consistency this season and was limited to just four field goals and two touchdowns in back-to-back losses.

"We’ve gotta start doing everything with a sense of urgency, a heightened sense of urgency, and then it just becomes who you are – it becomes part of your DNA," Ulbrich said.

He added that he will maintain his title as defensive coordinator and continue with play calling duties for the defense.

All eyes will be on Ulbrich and Downing when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in a game that carries serious implications for the AFC East’s standings.