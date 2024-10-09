Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers shuts down rumors he played a role in Robert Saleh’s dismissal as ‘patently false’

Rodgers said his call with owner Woody Johnson did not revolve around Saleh

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Aaron Rodgers set the record straight on Wednesday after rumors surfaced over the New York Jets' decision to part ways with head coach Robert Saleh following the team’s latest loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

A number of reports speculated a discordant exit for Saleh, including some saying he was escorted out of the Jets’ facility by security and that Rodgers himself had a role in the coach’s dismissal. 

Robert Saleh sideline

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the Denver Broncos game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

But during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers called the latter of those reports "patently false." 

"As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it and that is that I resent any of those accusations because they’re patently false." 

"It’s interesting the amount of power that people think that I have – which I don’t, but I love Robert," he continued. 

Reports Tuesday also indicated that owner Woody Johnson spoke with Rodgers the previous night and that the four-time league MVP had a hand in Saleh’s firing. But Rodgers said the "five minute" call was more of a check-up after his ankle was "banged up" following Sunday’s game. 

Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers during the Denver Broncos game at MetLife Stadium. (Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"Woody called me on Monday night, we had a short conversation. I appreciated the call, it was a genuine call and he just asked me how I was doing," he said, before going into details. 

"We talked about the game, and how disappointed I was in my performance and that I’m going to play better and we’re going to get this thing turned around – and then we hung up. To that point, Woody has no obligation to let me know what his plans are. Whether he knew or not what he was doing at that moment, was inconsequential. I just appreciated the call that he was checking on me." 

When asked about the rumors that the Jets' players were shocked by the decision, Rodgers didn’t respond definitively. 

"I think everybody was feeling for Robert and worried about him." 

Robert Saleh sideline

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh congratulates running back Breece Hall and quarterback Aaron Rodgers after they scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Saleh broke his silence on Wednesday morning, thanking the players, coaching staff, organization and the fans. He did not mention Johnson by name. 

"To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up every day and attacked every moment," he said in part. "To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were ‘all in’ and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season."  

Saleh was fired Tuesday morning after more than three seasons with the Jets. New York was off to a 2-3 start after back-to-back losses, but has a chance to take first place in the division with a win Monday night over the Buffalo Bills.

