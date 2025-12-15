Jets fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after giving up 48 points to Jaguars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After giving up 48 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their latest loss, the New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with three games remaining on the 2025 schedule.

The move comes right after Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense had their way with the Jets’ defense, which has been one of the worst teams in points allowed this season (28.4 per game).

Jets first-year head coach Aaron Glenn made the announcement on Monday despite previously saying he believed in Wilks’ scheme. Glenn, coming from a defensive background, made the move where defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Chris Harris will take over in Wilks’ absence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This move also comes a week after the Miami Dolphins put up 34 points on the Jets in a lopsided loss.

"I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time," Glenn said, via the New York Post. "I’ve said this all along. I’m evaluating players. I’m evaluating coaches. I’m evaluating myself. I just felt like this was the best decision right now for the team and for this organization."

Wilks has personally had a tough go in recent seasons. He hasn’t served more than a year with the same team since his stint with the Carolina Panthers from 2012-17. He was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, but lasted one year after a 3-13 record.

JETS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN RIPS NFL OFFICIALS AFTER EJECTION VS JAGUARS

Then, Wilks went on to become the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, but lasted only one season there as well. He was out of football in 2020 before heading to Missouri to serve in the same role. Wilks was with the Panthers again in 2022 before joining the San Francisco 49ers on their way to the Super Bowl as their defensive coordinator.

It was a surprising decision to see the 49ers move on after that one season with Wilks, who didn’t coach in 2024 before joining the Jets this season. Once again, he’ll have to look elsewhere if he wishes to continue coaching.

All the Jets have left to do this season is evaluating everything. They were eliminated from the playoffs for the 15th straight season — the longest drought in professional sports. The loss on Sunday marked a 3-11 season.

Every player and coach is being evaluated for New York, and the defense has a lot of work to do. It doesn’t help that stars like Quinnen Williams (Dallas Cowboys) and Sauce Gardner (Indianapolis Colts) were traded before the NFL deadline, but the Jets are on pace to allow the second-most points in franchise history.

And in a game where winning the turnover battle is key, the Jets have had just two takeaways all season long, while not being able to haul in an interception through 14 games. That is currently tied for the longest streak in the NFL.

The Jaguars scored on eight of their first nine possessions, virtually having their way with the Jets’ unit.

"I just thought that from last week going to this week that the improvement wasn’t there," Glenn noted. "I thought it was time to make a change.

"I want to see consistent improvement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets will aim to do so in the remaining three games to hopefully give themselves momentum heading into 2026. It starts with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a 4-10 group that has disrupted the NFC South division after wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in their last two contests.

New York will finish its season against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, both of which gunning for the AFC East title, where the Jets can potentially play spoiler.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.