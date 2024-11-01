Jets coach reveals blunt message to rookie receiver after massive touchdown blunder in win over Houston

The New York Jets experienced two jaw-dropping touchdowns in Thursday night’s victory over the Houston Texans, but one of those scores was called back thanks to a massive blunder by rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley.

Corley, who was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, scored his first professional touchdown in the first half of Thursday’s scoreless contest, but officials eventually overturned the call on the field after replays showed that Corley let go of the ball before crossing the goal line.

The early celebration mishap resulted in a touchback and a turnover because the ball had rolled out of the side of the end zone.

The massive blunder was another deflating moment for the Jets organization, which had already undergone massive changes and was hoping to avoid a six-game slide.

"Definitely frustrating, to be honest, and angry at the same time," interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said of his mindset after the play.

"But what an amazing opportunity for this kid to grow and learn from. I promise you, 10 years from now, when he’s still playing in this league, that will never happen again."

In a surprising turn of events, the Jets' offense had a massive turnaround in the second half to break their bad streak with a 21-13 victory over Houston.

However, Ulbrich does not have plans of letting Corley’s mistake just slide.

When asked about his message to the young receiver during his postgame presser, Ulbrich was blunt.

"First of all, you can’t do that, and second of all, you owe us one."

Thankfully for the Jets, the mistake was overshadowed by Garrett Wilson’s incredible 26-yard go-ahead touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter that invoked comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.’s iconic one-handed catch in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.