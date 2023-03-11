Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco Giants
Published

Jesús Alou, two-time World Series champion, dead at 80

Alou was a career .280 hitter.

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jesús Alou, a two-time World Series champion, died Friday at the age of 80.

Alou had suffered two recent "cardiovascular accidents" but had not been dealing with a serious illness, according to ESPN.

The Alou brothers, from left to right, Felipe Alou, Manager of the Giants, Jesús Alou, and Matty Alou, throw out the first pitch of the Giants' opening day game at Pacific Bell Park on Monday, April 7, 2003, in San Francisco, Ca. 

The Alou brothers, from left to right, Felipe Alou, Manager of the Giants, Jesús Alou, and Matty Alou, throw out the first pitch of the Giants' opening day game at Pacific Bell Park on Monday, April 7, 2003, in San Francisco, Ca.  (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Alou, who played on four teams in his 15-year career, won both of his World Series titles as a member of the Oakland Athletics in 1973 and 1974. 

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Jesús Alou," the A’s said in a statement.

AARON JUDGE TURNED DOWN MASSIVE OFFER FROM PADRES THAT RIVALED YANKEES' $360 MILLION DEAL: REPORT  

"He was a key member of our World Series-winning teams in 1973 & 74 and will forever be a member of the A’s family."

Alou spent the first six years of his career with the San Francisco Giants, hitting .279 with 18 home runs in 633 games. 

Outfielder Jesús Alou, #22 of the Oakland Athletics, readies his swing against the New York Mets during the World Series at Shea Stadium on October 1973 in Flushing, New York. 

Outfielder Jesús Alou, #22 of the Oakland Athletics, readies his swing against the New York Mets during the World Series at Shea Stadium on October 1973 in Flushing, New York.  (Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

On September 15, 1963, Alou made history when he and his two brothers, Felipe and Matty Alou, appeared in the same outfield together, according to MLB Network.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The San Francisco Giants are saddened to learn of the passing of former outfielder Jesús Alou," the Giants posted to Twitter.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to the Alou family, his friends and all those whose lives he touched."

Alou went on to play with the Houston Astros and the New York Mets, retiring in 1979 with a career batting average of .280. 

Alou began working for the Boston Red Sox in 2002 as a scout and directed the team’s academy in the Dominican Republic.

Juan Centeno, #68, former pitcher Pedro Martinez, former director of the Boston Red Sox Dominican Academy Jesús Alou, and Eduardo Rodriguez, #57 of the Boston Red Sox, exit JetBlue Park at Fenway South before going fishing after a team workout on March 5, 2019, in Sanibel, Florida. 

Juan Centeno, #68, former pitcher Pedro Martinez, former director of the Boston Red Sox Dominican Academy Jesús Alou, and Eduardo Rodriguez, #57 of the Boston Red Sox, exit JetBlue Park at Fenway South before going fishing after a team workout on March 5, 2019, in Sanibel, Florida.  (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jesús Alou," the Red Sox said.  

"A 2x World Series champion, with over 60 years in baseball as a player, coach, scout, & ambassador, Jay was the patriarch of the Red Sox Dominican Academy & Lindos Sueños, bringing together communities within Red Sox Nation."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.