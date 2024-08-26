Jerry Jones says 'nobody living' could be better Cowboys GM than him: 'Been there every which way from Sunday'

Jerry Jones isn’t today’s typical NFL franchise owner as he serves as his team’s general manager as well.

At 81 years old, some have questioned whether Jones should remain the man calling all the shots for his franchise, and he had an expletive-filled defense of himself when discussing the possibility of handing the keys to someone else.

"I’ve done it all," he told DLLS. "So, I have an [inordinate] amount of confidence that, f---, if anybody can figure out how to get this s--- done, I can figure out how to get it done. I’ve been there every which way from Sunday, and [I have] busted my a-- a bunch, a bunch.

"There’s nobody living that’s out cutting and shooting that can’t give you a bunch of times they busted their ass. So, hell no, there’s nobody that could f---ing come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can."

Jones, who said he’s in "pretty good health for my age," is notorious for being the man everything runs through with his franchise, which ranks as the most valuable in the sport.

One of those moves reportedly came Monday when the Cowboys and star receiver CeeDee Lamb finally reached an agreement on a lucrative extension that pays out $34 million per season to make him the highest-paid receiver in franchise history.

However, Jones created a public rift when he told reporters that he had "no urgency" to get a deal done with Lamb, the league’s leader in receptions in 2024. Jones also has quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy on expiring deals entering the regular season.

But Jones knows that even if he did have a GM in place, he would be the one making the final calls on everything.

"Plus, I’m where the buck stops," he said. "When it f---s up, I got to cover it. And so, there you can’t give anybody enough, can’t give. There’s nobody can do it.

"The reason I don’t let somebody else be the GM is because I don’t have anybody that I will let do it to actually do it right. And they’re going to have to come to me … because I know where it is that you’re going to pay for it."

Jones knows he isn’t a genius that has made every single right move over the decades. If that were the case, the Cowboys would have at least reached an NFC Championship Game, let alone the Super Bowl, in their last 13 playoff appearances. They haven’t.

"I’m emotional about it sometimes," Jones said. "Well, running this thing, that’s who I want to make the last call. Now, when I can’t f---ing think, when I’m old, and I can’t even do it … but I’m a long way from not being able to do it, too."

Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989, and he helped architect a team that won three Super Bowls in his first six years. His leadership has been recognized by the NFL, having been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jones bought the Cowboys for $150 million. They’re currently worth $9 billion, per Forbes.

