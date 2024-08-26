CeeDee Lamb ends holdout with Cowboys after reaching massive extension: reports

CeeDee Lamb's holdout with the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end, as he reportedly agreed to a massive extension that has him set to return to the team ahead of the 2024 regular season.

Lamb and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year deal, reportedly worth $136 million, making him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

His $34 million per season on the extension is just $1 million shy of Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who reached an extension with his squad this offseason worth $35 million per season.

Lamb finally reaching a deal with the Cowboys comes after the All-Pro wideout reportedly saw the team up their extension offer following a request for more than $33 million per year earlier on Monday.

The Cowboys also reportedly trimmed down their years on the deal to four, which is what extensions for receivers like Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and A.J. Brown went for already.

NFL Network also added that Lamb wasn’t just unhappy with the average annual value of the previous proposed deal by the Cowboys, but also the cash flow and guaranteed money on the table.

Well, NFL Network added Lamb is getting $100 million of his $136 million guaranteed with a $38 million signing bonus.

The 25-year-old have held out from Cowboys camp throughout the offseason, and he has yet to practice with the team while contract negotiations were ongoing. Meanwhile, his quarterback, Dak Prescott, who is also due a new contract with his current one expiring at the end of the year, has been present.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made things more interesting in the public eye regarding Lamb after telling reporters he had "no urgency" to get something done with his top receiver. Lamb eventually posted "lol" in response on social media, causing what many fans believed was a significant rift between the two.

But the deal is done and Lamb can return happy with two weeks to prepare with his teammates for the team’s opener against the Cleveland Browns on the road.

Since entering the league as a first-round pick by the Cowboys in 2020, Lamb has just gotten better with every season. A three-time Pro Bowler, Lamb set new career highs last season with 135 catches (led the NFL), 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns for a high-octane Cowboys offense as they went on to win the NFC East at 12-5.

No matter the question marks regarding Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy, Dallas understands the vital role Lamb plays as the team’s top receiver and Prescott’s favorite target.

Despite the apparent rift and tension between both sides, it always seemed like a deal was coming at some point before the season began, because the Cowboys’ offense would not run the same without Lamb out wide.

Jones and the front office gave him something he likes, and now all eyes will be on making another hopeful playoff run with him No. 88 catching many passes along the way.

