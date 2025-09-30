Jerry Jones explains why he never called Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas as a member of the Green Bay Packers left neither his team nor the Dallas Cowboys satisfied after their 40-40 tie on "Sunday Night Football."

Though the Cowboys won’t be seeing Parsons again for the remainder of the regular season, owner Jerry Jones continued to talk about Parsons during his weekly media appearance.

After the tie game, Parsons called out Jones to say he never reached out following the blockbuster trade to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Parsons went as far as to say that Jones "couldn’t tell me as a man."

Jones responded to Parsons’ comment, saying that he never called because Parsons instructed him to take his number out of his phone.

"I really don’t want to respond to that at all," Jones initially told 105.3 The Fan. "...but that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial, so don’t call him anymore. So, I quit those calls."

The high-scoring bout between both teams didn’t lead to any bragging rights, but Jones believes that it showed trading Parsons as the right move, saying that he feels "real good about our trade."

"Now, that’s a real good test," he said. "I’m glad everybody got to see it, where it goes. And it left me feeling real good about our trade."

Parsons collected one sack on quarterback Dak Prescott while finishing with three total tackles in the tie. It wasn’t the best statistical night for him, though he was able to tally three quarterback hits on Prescott, who he admitted would be "painful" to hit considering their long friendship.

While it’s way too early to tell who exactly "won" the trade, the Cowboys’ first-round picks received from Green Bay for Parsons will ultimately be the crux of that decision – the Packers do have the better record at 2-1-1, while the Cowboys moved to 1-2-1 on the year thus far.

