Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones explains why he never called Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers trade

The Cowboys' owner said the Pro Bowl pass rusher told him to lose his number

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Packers and Cowboys tie 40-40, Should Green Bay fans be concerned? | The Herd Video

Packers and Cowboys tie 40-40, Should Green Bay fans be concerned? | The Herd

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys tied 40-40 in a tightly contested game that included the return of Micah Parsons to Dallas. Colin Cowherd says the 2-1-1 Packers need to relax despite the tie, and that Cowboys fans should feel very excited.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas as a member of the Green Bay Packers left neither his team nor the Dallas Cowboys satisfied after their 40-40 tie on "Sunday Night Football."

Though the Cowboys won’t be seeing Parsons again for the remainder of the regular season, owner Jerry Jones continued to talk about Parsons during his weekly media appearance. 

After the tie game, Parsons called out Jones to say he never reached out following the blockbuster trade to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Parsons went as far as to say that Jones "couldn’t tell me as a man."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Micah Parsons lines up on the edge

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons lines up against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Jones responded to Parsons’ comment, saying that he never called because Parsons instructed him to take his number out of his phone.  

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES SAYS MICAH PARSONS WON'T RECEIVE TRIBUTE VIDEO AS PACKERS HEAD TO DALLAS IN WEEK 4

"I really don’t want to respond to that at all," Jones initially told 105.3 The Fan. "...but that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial, so don’t call him anymore. So, I quit those calls."

The high-scoring bout between both teams didn’t lead to any bragging rights, but Jones believes that it showed trading Parsons as the right move, saying that he feels "real good about our trade."

Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons

Jerry Jones looks on before a game in January 2025 in Dallas, Texas, while Micah Parsons looks on during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams in July 2025 in Oxnard, California.  (IMAGN)

"Now, that’s a real good test," he said. "I’m glad everybody got to see it, where it goes. And it left me feeling real good about our trade."

Parsons collected one sack on quarterback Dak Prescott while finishing with three total tackles in the tie. It wasn’t the best statistical night for him, though he was able to tally three quarterback hits on Prescott, who he admitted would be "painful" to hit considering their long friendship. 

Jerry Jones in training camp

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields on July 27, 2025 in Oxnard, California.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While it’s way too early to tell who exactly "won" the trade, the Cowboys’ first-round picks received from Green Bay for Parsons will ultimately be the crux of that decision – the Packers do have the better record at 2-1-1, while the Cowboys moved to 1-2-1 on the year thus far. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue