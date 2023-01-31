Jeffree Star gives new clue about 'NFL boo': 'Plays perfect in the bedroom'

Beauty guru Jeffree Star gave his fans another clue about his new "NFL boo" in a social media post on Monday after social media was sent into a whirlwind over his tweet last week.

Star said in a tweet his new boyfriend was 6-foot-6 and did not make it to the Super Bowl. However, fans who may have thought it was one of the four teams who played Sunday were out of luck as Star’s original post came out two days before Championship Sunday kicked off.

"His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom," the tweet read.

The man in the photo had his back turned to the mirror in the photo. He was wearing a Louis Vuitton snowsuit and was seen holding hands with Star again.

Star tweeted Friday he was off to Casper, Wyoming, from Los Angeles with his new "NFL boo."

"Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming," Starr tweeted.

Fans of Star and football in general chimed in trying to get all the information they could from the photo he tweeted. Fans noted that the other person was wearing Vans shoes and some specifically focused on the ankle.

Star was in a relationship with Nathan Schwandt until 2020. He has also been linked to Chris Crocker and Andre Marhold.

The beauty guru has been in the influencing game for quite a while.

Star’s YouTube following includes more than 15.9 million subscribers, which he has amassed in the 12 years he has been on the platform. In 2014, he founded Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a brand that has built a cult following.

Star built his following in the early days of social media through MySpace and was consistently one of the most popular pages on the website.