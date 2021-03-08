Ex-NFL star's son 'willing to put his life on the line' to make it to the pros

Jeff George Jr. is hoping to get a chance to play in the NFL and follow the footsteps of his father, who was the No. 1 overall selection in the 1990 NFL Draft.

George is looking for his shot after having played at Illinois and Pittsburgh during his collegiate career. He told TMZ Sports on Sunday he is willing to do anything it takes to get a chance to suit up on Sundays.

"They're getting a guy that's willing to put his life on the line for this," he said. "I don't want to do anything else. I put my blood, sweat, tears into this game. I love it more than anything."

George showcased his skills for NFL scouts at Brandon Marshall’s House of Athlete combine, according to TMZ Sports.

George played in 11 games for Illinois. He was 132-for-275 with 1,743 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. He never got a decent chance with Pittsburgh, appearing in only three games and completing one pass.

His father, Jeff George, played several years in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts selected him with the first pick of the 1990 draft. He played for the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Washington before retiring in 2001.