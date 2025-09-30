Jay Cutler reports to jail to serve sentence for misdemeanor DUI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler reported to a Franklin, Tennessee, jail on Monday to begin his four-day sentence for a DUI.

Cutler is now serving the sentence at the Williamson County Jail.

Cutler pleaded guilty last month to one charge of driving under the influence in a Tennessee courtroom, according to WSMV. The deal dismissed a weapon possession charge, though he must forfeit his gun.

He was arrested after allegedly hitting the back of another vehicle last October in Franklin. Officers on the scene said he was slurring his speech, and the ex-NFL quarterback refused to participate in field sobriety tests. A blood sample was later taken at a local hospital under a warrant.

Authorities found a rifle and a loaded pistol in the center console of Cutler’s truck.

He was originally charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Those charges, aside from DUI, were all dismissed under the plea deal.

After serving his four days in jail, Cutler must attend a DUI safety class and will be on unsupervised probation for one year. His driver’s license has also been revoked, and he also must pay $350 fine.

He played 37 games for the Broncos from 2006 to 2008 before moving on to the Chicago Bears, where he spent the majority of his 12-year NFL career.

He threw for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns over 102 regular-season games with Chicago. The Bears reached the playoffs only once under his leadership, in 2010.

Cutler finished his NFL career with 35,133 passing yards and 160 touchdowns over 153 games, including his final season in 2017 with the Miami Dolphins.

Cutler was previously married to reality television star Kristin Cavallari.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.