Jaxson Dart's dad says he texted Lane Kiffin about potentially becoming Giants coach

The New York Giants are 2-7 for the third season in a row, and it feels like Brian Daboll's seat is hotter than ever.

Daboll joined Big Blue, with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, ahead of the 2022 season. He got the Giants to the playoffs at 9-7-1 and won Coach of the Year. But the past three seasons have been utter misery.

There is one bright spot, though, in East Rutherford, and that is quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom the team traded up for in April.

With Daboll only under contract through next year, the Giants in the midst of another losing season and the college coaching carousel, there has been some speculation that Dart's coach at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, could replace Daboll.

So, Dart's dad, Brandon, said he texted Kiffin personally in "our Kiffin-Dart family text thread."

"I think [New York radio host] Boomer Esiason had said something in the media today that maybe they should throw out a potential coaching (offer) to Kiffin, and he just sent it over with a smirk and just said, ‘It’s too cold in New York for me.’ It’s just kind of funny," the elder Dart told the "Bleav in Ole Miss" podcast.

"But we have our weekly interactions with him and his family, and Jaxson holds high regard. I think Kiffin is one of his most trusted allies, and I think he uses him for advice in a lot of different ways.

"So, there’s constant communication between them, even today, and there’s a lot of that between our families. I don’t think we could have asked for a more special coach relationship between our family and our son. So, we’re very, very grateful for coach Kiff."

The Giants selected Dart with the 25th overall pick, and he's been electric since being named the starter in Week 4 despite the team's results not exactly matching his performance.

The Giants won his first NFL start before Dart showed his rookie struggles against the New Orleans Saints the following week. The Giants then upset the Philadelphia Eagles at home but became the first team to allow 33 points in the fourth quarter in a devastating loss the following week. After dropping a rematch with the Birds, their losing streak reached three on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

But in his six starts, Dart has racked up 15 total touchdowns (10 passing, five rushing) against just four turnovers with a 62.3 completion percentage. He lost top receiver Malik Nabers in his first start and rookie sensation running back Cam Skattebo in Week 8 and has been hurt by key drops.

Daboll is 20-39-1 with Big Blue, with nearly half of those victories coming in that first campaign. After that, they went 6-11 and 3-14 in what is widely considered the worst season in franchise history.

