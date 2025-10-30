Jason Kelce questions NFL fining players for criticizing officials: 'Freedom of speech'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce took issue with players potentially facing fines for criticizing officiating after games and pointed to New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s remarks from Sunday’s game.

Thibodeaux was upset with officials blowing a play dead as he took away the football from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during a tush push. Thibodeaux was getting revved up when he called the blown whistle "bulls---," but his teammate Brian Burns reminded him that he faced a fine for his remarks.

The young Giants defender quickly changed his tone.

"I don’t agree with that. Listen, you know me, I do not like complaining about officials. I never have. That’s not how I operate. I don’t think you should be fined. I think that’s bulls---, personally," Jason Kelce said in the latest episode of "New Heights."

Travis Kelce questioned, "I can’t give my opinion on what I thought about the call?"

Jason Kelce maintained that he isn’t the one who would question officiating but couldn’t fault others for doing it.

"Yeah, what the f--- is this? It’s the freedom of speech, baby! What the f--- are we doing right here? … I don’t think you should be able to be fined for that. I think that’s nonsense. And I am all for having the officials’ back usually," he added. "But listen, it was a bad call. What do you want me to say?"

The two also touched on the call that Thibodeaux was upset about.

Jason Kelce suggested that officials being unable to properly make calls could end up being the reason why the league bans the tush push.