Jason Kelce makes desperate plea for NFL teams to drop halftime dog act

Jason Kelce is sick and tired of watching dogs catch frisbees during NFL halftime shows.

Kelce, 38, said the acts have been overdone and that it’s time for halftime shows to become more creative.

"If I have to see another dog catching a f---ing frisbee, I am going to blow my brains out," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"If the dog jumped over a flaming bridge, I’d be all in. But it’s just not that exciting to me. Like, I can go to any park and watch some d---head play catch with a frisbee and his dog."

Not all halftime shows involving dogs catching frisbees have been uneventful, however. A dog named Eurie set the world record for the longest frisbee catch — a toss was 83 yards — during a game in the Alliance of American Football league in 2019.

The Denver Broncos’ halftime show on Sunday involved animals but not dogs. They had kids riding sheep, which is a popular rodeo event. The kids have to hold onto the sheep as they run across the field.

Kelce was all for that, but his brother Travis was less enthused. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end said he thought the mutton busting was similar to frisbee-catching dogs.

"I just want to get back to exciting halftime shows. It doesn’t have to be dangerous," Jason said.

"That kind of goes in with it, but I hear you," Travis responded.

"I mean, yeah, dangerous is inherently exciting, but there are other ways to make it exciting," Jason said.

