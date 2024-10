Mel Kiper Jr. suggested during a September episode of ESPN’s "Get Up" that two high safety defensive formations "should be outlawed" because the NFL is being ruined by them.

Jason Kelce called out Kiper for his take during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"The whole first three to four weeks has been how the defenses are taking over the league, points are down all over the place. I mean grown men are crying about two high safety defenses and how we need to outlaw them. Mel Kiper, it’s embarrassing," Kelce said.

Jason’s brother and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce agreed with Jason.

"He did go on a rant," Travis said while laughing.

"Stick to draft analysis, Mel," Jason added.

What prompted Kiper to suggest the rule change was how today’s game does not look like the one he grew up with, because scoring is down and there are a lack of deep shots being taken.

"Well, I grew up with the best of the National Football League, the ‘60s, ’70s, into the '80s. You’re talking about deep shots. The go routes, the 9 routes, the post, you’re talking about Terry Bradshaw in the Super Bowl hitting John Stallworth. You see Leroy Irving diving, just off his fingertips of the receiver. They laid it out there, right, hit the receiver in stride, 65-yard touchdown, it’s a beautiful thing to watch," Kiper said.

"That’s what I want to see brought back to the National Football League, OK? Checkdown kings, bubble screen sensations, boring football, uh-uh, game manager. I get it, but I want to see those deep shots, that’s what the NFL is built on," Kiper added.

When Kiper watches games, he says he doesn’t even see the two-high safeties on the television screen sometimes.

"I was in games where I’m thinking, ‘Hey, two high? They’re out in outer space. I couldn’t even find them. I said they are playing with nine guys. Where are the other two? Oh, the other two, they are daggone far back, I didn’t even know they were a part of the damn play!’ I’m telling you we got to change this thing, and hey you can warn 'em, they come up, ‘Hey guys you got to get up a little bit a little bit, your too far back,’ warn those safeties," Kiper said.

"But you got to figure out, competition committee, somebody (Dan Orlovsky), somebody’s got to figure out what that depth is, but’s too far back right now. The NFL is being ruined by these two-high safeties," Kiper continued.

Kiper has appeared on ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage since 1984. Jason Kelce is now part of ESPN’s "Monday Night Countdown" crew following his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason.

Jason was in town to watch Travis Kelce play on "Monday Night Football," where the tight end had nine catches for 70 yards in the Chiefs' 26-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The two-high safety formations clearly haven’t bothered the Chiefs, as they improved to 5-0 with their victory on Monday going into their bye week.

