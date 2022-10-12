Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Jason Kelce calls Travis Kelce's four touchdowns 'most selfish stat I've ever seen'

Kelce's four scores set new Chiefs record in win over Las Vegas Raiders

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders sparked astonished and amazed reactions all over social media.

His brother, Jason Kelce, thought it was pretty selfish of him to score every touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 30-29 win.

Of course, it’s just brotherly banter from Jason Kelce, but he explained his reasoning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce (87) of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce (87) of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

"You saw it all night," Jason Kelce said on their podcast, "New Heights." "They were butching you with the D-end, putting you in double coverage. But that doesn’t negate from the fact that – you can’t only have 25 yards receiving and four touchdowns. If that isn’t the most selfish stat I’ve ever seen in my life. Let me do zero work and just show up and get all the glory."

Jason Kelce has a point, as you’d normally see four touchdowns and think the receiver has tons of yards on the day. But Patrick Mahomes was throwing elsewhere to get into the red zone, and then their famous connection was found when they needed to get into the end zone.

Instead, Kelce finished with seven catches for 25 yards. But that didn’t take away from the fact that he was tired running routes getting down into the red zone. 

TRAVIS KELCE'S FOUR TOUCHDOWNS HELP CHIEFS SECURE COMEBACK WIN OVER RAIDERS

"I didn’t dance one f---ing time because I was dogs--t tired," Travis Kelce retorted. "They were all 10, 11, 12 play drives."

Kelce set a new Chiefs tight end record with his touchdown catches. 

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

"During the game, I was like, ‘Man, I really do have three touchdowns right now going into the drive for the fourth touchdown. I mean, the four touchdowns were cool and all, but it’s how we got to the red zone that I got really excited," he said.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE ON CONCUSSION ISSUE: HAVE TO ‘TRUST’ NFL, OFFICIALS ARE PUTTING SAFETY FIRST

Jason Kelce, who is in his 12th season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ center, also had a bone to pick about his younger brother dedicating his touchdowns to someone.

"Why do you think you can buy mom’s love with touchdowns?" he said jokingly. 

"Mom, I can’t give you kids quite yet, but I can give you touchdowns," his brother replied.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce heads for the end zone during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce heads for the end zone during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Kelce has scored in all but one game for the 4-1 Chiefs this season, while catching 33 passes for 347 yards.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.