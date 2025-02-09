Expand / Collapse search
Jason Kelce brought to tears with story about New Orleans terror attack victims

Kelce is part of ESPN's NFL coverage

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Woody Johnson: Trump’s attendance at Super Bowl says something about ‘who he is’ Video

Woody Johnson: Trump’s attendance at Super Bowl says something about ‘who he is’

Former ambassador to the U.K. and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson discusses the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s appearance at Super Bowl LIX on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got emotional when talking about two of the victims in the New Orleans terrorist attack. 

Kelce is part of ESPN’s Super Bowl pregame coverage, and the network aired a piece about Ryan Quigley, an Eagles fan who survived the attack.

The story brought Kelce to tears. 

Jason Kelce looks on

Jason Kelce on the ESPN postseason countdown set during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Quigley was with his friend, Tiger Bech, who was walking on Bourbon Street when a man driving a pickup truck drove into a crowd of people. 

Bech was among one of 14 people killed in the attack, and Quigley was injured. 

Quigley vowed to never return to the city after the tragedy, but the Eagles offered him tickets to the Super Bowl after his story. 

Quigley made the decision to go to the game because of a promise he made to his late best friend, Bech. 

Jason Kelce looks on

ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

Quigley told Bech that if the Eagles made the Super Bowl, he would take them to the big game in New Orleans. 

When the cameras cut back to Kelce and the ESPN crew, the former Eagles star was overcome with emotions. 

"Listen, there’s some awful people in this world," Kelce said after taking a moment to gather himself. 

"I had the fortune of meeting Ryan," Kelce said through tears. "And the spirit, right there – you wouldn't even know something happened if he wasn't in a wheelchair before the Rams game. On one end, something terrible can happen, and on the other, something so beautiful can happen. And just happy that he's going to be here on the behalf of Eagles fans everywhere. Hell yeah, Ryan."

Tubi promo

Stream Super Bowl LIX coverage on Tubi for free. (Tubi)

Quigley will be in attendance, hoping to see his Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. 

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX’s Super Bowl coverage began at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Coverage can be streamed live on Tubi for the first time.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.