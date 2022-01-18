Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Jamaica to send four-man bobsled team to Winter Olympics for first time in 24 years

Team Jamaica last competed in the event in 1998, 10 years after they debuted at Winter Games in Calgary

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Jamaica is sending a four-man bobsled team to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing next month for the first time in over two decades after qualifying on Monday. 

In addition to making a return to the event, Team Jamaica is also sending athletes in the two-man bob and the women's monobob, marking the first time in Olympic history that Jamaica has qualified in three bobsled events. 

Team Jamaica last competed in the event in 1998, 10 years after they first debuted at the Winter Games in Calgary. The famous story of the team, composed of Devon Harris, Dudley Stokes, Michael White, Freddy Powell and Chris Stokes, inspired the popular 1993 Disney movie "Cool Runnings."  

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell of Jamaica slide during the women's bobsled heats at the Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 21, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell of Jamaica slide during the women's bobsled heats at the Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 21, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Jamaica just missed a chance to compete at the 2018 Games, but this year they earned the final spot in the 28-sled field. 

Jamaica's Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Jamaica's Carrie Russell compete in the women's bobsled heat at the Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2018, in South Korea.

Jamaica's Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Jamaica's Carrie Russell compete in the women's bobsled heat at the Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2018, in South Korea. (Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images)

The official team has not been announced but, according to the Olympics website, Shanwayne Stephens has been piloting the four-man sled with Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson and Matthew Wekpe.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com