Jake Paul says he's banned from UFC, Dana White's son used 'racial slurs against' him

Paul and White have thrown jabs in the past

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Jake Paul has a big boxing match against Anderson Silva on Saturday night.

Silva, one of the most decorated UFC fighters of all time, is entering Paul's boxing world, but it may be a while until we see the opposite.

Jake Paul speaks during a Jake Paul v. Anderson Silva press conference at Gila River Arena on September 13, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Jake Paul speaks during a Jake Paul v. Anderson Silva press conference at Gila River Arena on September 13, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old claims that he is "banned from UFC events."

"Dana [White] banned me after [the fans] were shouting, ‘F--- Jake Paul’ in a stadium, and I tried to go to a different fight, and all of our tickets were declined, banned," he said on his podcast.

ANDERSON SILVA CLEARED TO FIGHT JAKE PAUL, COMMISSION SAYS

Paul also said that White's son said he "f---ing hate[s]" him and "used racial slurs against" him.

Paul and White have a recent history of beef. The social media icon has been critical of what White pays his fighters, while White doesn't take Paul very seriously as a fighter.

Paul and Silva's match takes place on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.