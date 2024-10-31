Jake Paul endorses Trump in fiery video torching Biden-Harris administration: ‘Can’t sit back and watch this’

Jake Paul has taken time outside of preparations for his upcoming bout against boxing legend Mike Tyson next month to speak out on the upcoming presidential elections, encouraging voters to educate themselves in order to "quite literally save America."

The YouTuber-turned-boxer posted a lengthy video on social media Thursday opening up about his thoughts on the current state of politics in the U.S. and who he believes will be the best fit for president.

Paul opened his video saying that by moving to Puerto Rico to pursue his boxing career, he has "rescinded" his right to vote in the upcoming election, but that he hopes to still use his platform to provide voters with information "to encourage them to vote in the proper direction to quite literally save America."

"Uh nervous, scared to make this video because of what it means in terms of my career, my life, people coming after me, more accusations, more turmoil, more division potentially. However, I just want to provide information to the potentially undecided voter [about] the things that I have seen over the last couple of years that have led me in a certain direction as to who I am supporting in this presidential election," he began.

"And most of all, encouraging y’all to actually vote, encouraging y’all to actually do your own research, and to base that research in the truth – not just reckless propaganda or your favorite pop star telling you to vote a certain way and you believing them because you love their song."

Paul called out the divisiveness of this election cycle, which he said prompted him to speak out.

"I believe love is the key to the universe and that we should all love each other more and more and more, and it saddens me that in the current political state of the world, in America people can’t have opinions without outrageous backlash… It shows that we are more divided than ever and I can’t sit back and watch this blasphemy unfold in front of me any longer."

Paul defended former President Donald Trump, specifically over the recent controversy surrounding comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for remarks he made during his appearance at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

"Don’t judge people off of a character that the media has portrayed them to be because Democrats control 90% of the U.S. media, so they will paint a picture to y’all and that picture is what they want you to see."

Paul pointed to several statistics about the economy under the Biden-Harris administration in comparison to Trump’s presidency and called on voters to vote for change.

"Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years. So, if we aren’t happy with the current political state, economic state, environmental state, then who is to blame?"

Paul also addressed a number of other topics including women’s reproductive rights, transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, and protecting women’s spaces.

"As a future father, you will find me dead before I send my daughter to a school where men can go into her bathroom and where men can compete against her in sports. It’s bulls---. That’s taking away a woman’s rights."

Paul spoke about several other hot button issues, including immigration, gender-affirming care for minors, the war in Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war, before pleading his support for Trump and calling on voters to do that same.

"Wake up… look at the facts. Think for yourself. Don’t be a sheep in this world full of sheep," he said.

"Do the right thing, vote for Donald Trump. Not because I said so, not because Beyoncé said so, but because it’s what’s right… Please, go, for the love of God, go exercise your right to vote on my behalf and vote for Donald Trump in this election. America depends on it.

