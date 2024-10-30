Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe takes swipe at ‘violent reality’ of another Trump presidency

'I am nervous, but I also am hopeful,' says Rapinoe

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe made a plea to voters less than a week before Election Day in her weekly podcast, calling out former President Donald Trump for what she calls the "grim" and "violent reality" of what his presidency will look like. 

During Wednesday’s episode of "A Touch More," Rapinoe and Sue Bird discussed a number of topics ahead of the presidential election, focusing predominantly on women’s reproductive rights.

Megan Rapinoe looks on

Former soccer player Megan Rapinoe attends the Women's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on Day 16 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 11, 2024 in Paris. (Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Rapinoe expressed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris and also cautioned voters against voting for another Trump presidency.  

"I also think we have a really amazing opportunity to elect a Black woman in this country. And for me that is really important," Rapinoe said. 

"It is stressful. I am nervous but I also am hopeful. I believe in people and I certainly believe in women and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us. He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do and it’s really dark and it’s really sad and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that." 

Donald Trump speaks at rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at PPL Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Earlier, Rapinoe commended San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich for his recent remarks on Trump, when he called the former president a "pathetic individual." 

SPURS' GREGG POPOVICH RAILS AGAINST TRUMP IN LENGTHY RANT: 'DANGER FOLLOWS THE DELUSION'

"He’s a small man who has to make everybody around him smaller so he thinks he’s gonna be bigger," Popovich said before last weekend’s game against the Houston Rockets. "And isn’t that the same thing we tell all of our kids in grade school? That’s not how you act. That’s not what you do."

Rapinoe seemingly agreed, and also called out comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for remarks made during his appearance at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, right, look on in the first quarter between the United States and France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena in Paris on Aug. 10, 2024. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"I actually really liked what Greg Popovich had to say about Donald Trump. He goes on to basically say you wouldn’t want this guy babysitting your child, or working in your small business. He’s small, he’s mean, he makes fun of people," she said.  

"There was a rally at Madison Square Garden where the comedic act, the opening act, [was] just openly racist, openly bigoted, openly xenophobic – saying the most horrible things. You would never allow your kids to say those kinds of things… There’s a level of decency here that I think is being lost in the decisiveness of right, left, and this, that and the other. I think that’s important." 

